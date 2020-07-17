CORONAVIRUS NEWS: UMD makes SAT/ACT scores optional for 2021 | Fall school plans | Latest local coronavirus test results
FBI: Bank robbery suspect dead; 2 agents shot, wounded

The Associated Press

July 17, 2020, 2:18 PM

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Two FBI agents were shot and wounded Friday at an apartment complex in a Phoenix suburb while executing a search and arrest warrant for a bank robbery suspect who was found dead, the FBI said.

One injured agent was treated at the scene in Mesa for minor injuries and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t life-threatening, the FBI said in a brief statement.

The statement said the subject of the warrant, “a suspected serial bank robber, was found deceased,” but didn’t provide any information on how that person died or other circumstances of the incident.

No identities were released and the statement said no additional information was available.

National News

