CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Famed Delaware theater cuts…

Famed Delaware theater cuts staff by half amid pandemic

The Associated Press

July 21, 2020, 7:19 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Over half the full-time staff at a landmark Delaware theater will be laid off next month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Theater’s executive director Mark Fields said 19 out of 33 full-time staffers would be losing their jobs, while the remaining workers take pay-cuts.

The Grand is a 149-year-old non-profit landmark in Wilmington.

Fields said the theater hasn’t put on a performance since March because of pandemic closures, causing a decline in operating funds.

The theater is $2 million short of its $7 million annual operating budget.

Now they’re planning a fundraiser with hopes to reopen eventually.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up