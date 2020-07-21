Famed Delaware theater cuts staff by half amid pandemic

The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Over half the full-time staff at a landmark Delaware theater will be laid off next month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Grand Theater’s executive director Mark Fields said 19 out of 33 full-time staffers would be losing their jobs, while the remaining workers take pay-cuts.

The Grand is a 149-year-old non-profit landmark in Wilmington.

Fields said the theater hasn’t put on a performance since March because of pandemic closures, causing a decline in operating funds.

The theater is $2 million short of its $7 million annual operating budget.

Now they’re planning a fundraiser with hopes to reopen eventually.

