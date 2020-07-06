Faculty OK’s motion to remove Lee name from Virginia school

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Faculty at Washington and Lee University have voted to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from…

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Faculty at Washington and Lee University have voted to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the school, but that doesn’t mean necessarily such a change will occur.

The motion was approved on Monday during a special video conference meeting attended by faculty members.

The recommendation was sent to the board of trustees, which would have to make any change.

A school spokesperson says “there are no current plans to change” the name.

The school was named for early benefactor George Washington and Lee, who was a president of the university and is buried in a campus chapel.

