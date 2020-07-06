CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » National News » Faculty OK's motion to…

Faculty OK’s motion to remove Lee name from Virginia school

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 8:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Faculty at Washington and Lee University have voted to remove Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s name from the school, but that doesn’t mean necessarily such a change will occur.

The motion was approved on Monday during a special video conference meeting attended by faculty members.

The recommendation was sent to the board of trustees, which would have to make any change.

A school spokesperson says “there are no current plans to change” the name.

The school was named for early benefactor George Washington and Lee, who was a president of the university and is buried in a campus chapel.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Education News | National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up