CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | What is contact tracing? | DC heightens testing efforts
Home » National News » Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell…

Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after she pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 3:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after she pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up