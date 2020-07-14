NEW YORK (AP) — Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell denied bail after she pleads not guilty to sex abuse charges.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
July 14, 2020, 3:11 PM
