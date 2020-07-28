Endangered Cape Charles nature preserve closing for repairs

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (AP) — Officials are closing the Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve for repairs, saying unauthorized access has…

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (AP) — Officials are closing the Cape Charles Natural Area Preserve for repairs, saying unauthorized access has led to damage to areas that are off-limits to visitors.

The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation announced the move in a news release on Tuesday.

Dot Field, Eastern Shore steward for the department’s natural heritage division, says visitors have been able to enjoy bird-watching and observe the Chesapeake Bay at the preserve, but the department says some visitors have jumped off the boardwalk and gone through restricted areas, such as coastal maritime forest and across eroding dunes.

The closure takes effect on Wednesday and will last at least through Oct. 1.

