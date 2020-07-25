Delaware county: 51K people received tax bills in error

Delaware's largest county says nearly 51,000 people mistakenly received property tax bills.

New Castle County announced on Saturday the tax bills were sent in error by a vendor to people who pay their property taxes using escrow through their mortgage lender.

The bill recipients will receive a letter stating they don’t have to make this payment. The News Journal of Wilmington reports that New Castle County sends real estate tax bill files to its printing vendor for tax bills.

The vendor is only supposed to provide bill images to the county of those who pay by escrow.

