Delaware chief justice extends judicial emergency to August

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s chief justice has extended the state’s judicial emergency order for the fourth time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A news release from the state’s Supreme Court said the judicial emergency has been extended to August 6.

The order was first signed in March. The release says the decision for the extension came after Delaware Chief Justice Collins J. Seitz, Jr. consulted with other members of the court and an infectious disease expert.

Seitz says the court will continue under Phase Two of its reopening plan to reduce the risk of exposure to the novel coronavirus.

Jury trials are not being held in courthouses under Phase Two.

