CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Delaware authorities investigate post…

Delaware authorities investigate post office mailbox thefts

The Associated Press

July 23, 2020, 11:09 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities in Delaware are investigating several thefts from U.S. Postal Service mail collection boxes.

Dover Police are reporting at least eight cases in the past three weeks. They said thieves have removed mail from mailboxes and stolen checks and other valuables that were inside envelopes.

Investigators say the suspects have altered checks to receive the money themselves, including one case for $40,000.

Police say collection boxes on Buckson Drive and on South Bradford Street have been targeted in the thefts.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Tags:

mailboxes | theft

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up