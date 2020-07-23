Delaware authorities investigate post office mailbox thefts

Authorities in Delaware are investigating several thefts from U.S. Postal Service mail collection boxes.

Dover Police are reporting at least eight cases in the past three weeks. They said thieves have removed mail from mailboxes and stolen checks and other valuables that were inside envelopes.

Investigators say the suspects have altered checks to receive the money themselves, including one case for $40,000.

Police say collection boxes on Buckson Drive and on South Bradford Street have been targeted in the thefts.

