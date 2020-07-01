CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump to US schools: Reopen or you may lose federal funds | US marks 3 million confirmed coronavirus cases | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Crews recover bodies of two brothers after swimming mishap

The Associated Press

July 1, 2020, 3:58 PM

BOWERS BEACH, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities have recovered the bodies of two brothers who disappeared after going swimming in the Delaware Bay.

State police said the body of  21-year-old Kevin George Jr. of Philadelphia was found Wednesday morning in the Murderkill River near where he was last seen entering the water at South Bowers Beach on Tuesday afternoon.

The body of 20-year-old Zion George of Tennessee was found about 15 minutes later in the same area.

Two other Philadelphia residents who accompanied the brothers to Bowers Beach were rescued by a local fire department official who was fishing nearby.

