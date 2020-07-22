Court rejects appeal from Delaware soccer tournament shooter

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has denied the latest appeal from one of two gang members convicted in…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has denied the latest appeal from one of two gang members convicted in a soccer tournament shooting that left three people dead.

The court on Tuesday rejected Otis Phillips’ argument of ineffective counsel.

Phillips said his lawyer should have requested a mistrial after a juror complained that she did not want to participate in deliberations and upset other jurors.

Phillips and a co-defendant were convicted in the 2012 killings of soccer tournament organizer Herman Curry and 16-year-old player Alexander Kamara at Wilmington’s Eden Park.

A cousin of Otis Phillips was fatally shot when soccer spectators returned fire.

