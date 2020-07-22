CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan concerned about younger patients | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » Court rejects appeal from…

Court rejects appeal from Delaware soccer tournament shooter

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 3:04 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware’s Supreme Court has denied the latest appeal from one of two gang members convicted in a soccer tournament shooting that left three people dead.

The court on Tuesday rejected Otis Phillips’ argument of ineffective counsel.

Phillips said his lawyer should have requested a mistrial after a juror complained that she did not want to participate in deliberations and upset other jurors.

Phillips and a co-defendant were convicted in the 2012 killings of soccer tournament organizer Herman Curry and 16-year-old player Alexander Kamara at Wilmington’s Eden Park.

A cousin of Otis Phillips was fatally shot when soccer spectators returned fire.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Other Sports News | Soccer News

Tags:

delaware

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up