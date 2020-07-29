CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Georgetown U. to have virtual fall start | Virus misinformation is a problem | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » National News » Confirmed deaths from the…

Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000, by far the highest toll in the world

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Confirmed deaths from the coronavirus in the US hit 150,000, by far the highest toll in the world.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up