Child critically hurt after being shot in head in St. Louis

The Associated Press

July 5, 2020, 3:28 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Louis, police said.

St. Louis Police said the shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Saturday in a neighborhood about 4 miles (6.5 kilometers) northwest of downtown St. Louis.

The child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police said it appears the child was hit by a stray bullet while outside.

Authorities have not released the child’s gender or the circumstances of the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

