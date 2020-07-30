CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 150K coronavirus deaths | Why number of infections in Va. is considered low | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » National News » Chicago police officer, suspected…

Chicago police officer, suspected gunman shot at station

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 12:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — An officer was shot at a Chicago police station on the city’s North Side on Thursday, authorities said.

Police spokesman Tom Ahern said the officer was rushed to Illinois Masonic Center for treatment. The department said in a tweet that another officer who may have been injured was taken to Loyola Hospital, but it had no information on the conditions of either officer.

Police said the alleged gunman was also shot and taken to a hospital, but there was no immediate word on that person’s condition.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the officers or the alleged assailant.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up