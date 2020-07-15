CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC to extend emergency order | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Casper Star-Tribune to cease Monday, Tuesday print editions

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 2:03 PM

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming’s largest newspaper will no longer have a print edition two days a week.

Starting the week of Aug. 24, the Casper Star-Tribune will cease print editions on Mondays and Tuesdays, newspaper President Michelle Robinson said Tuesday.

The Casper Star-Tribune will continue publishing online news and offering electronic editions of its print newspaper seven days a week.

The change reflects reader demand as more readers choose to get their news online, Robinson said.

Several other newspapers in Wyoming have ceased print editions on certain days to save money and respond to customers.

