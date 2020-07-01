CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Indoor airborne spread of virus possible, WHO affirms | Montgomery Co. stays in Phase 2 'for the time being' | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Attack by homeless man leaves victim in critical condition

The Associated Press

July 1, 2020, 6:27 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man has been hospitalized in critical condition after being attacked by a homeless man armed with a hammer.

Police say the attack occurred Tuesday evening in downtown Dover after an argument between the 57-year-old victim and 39-year-old Jerrin Rountree.

Authorities say officers responded to a report of a man bleeding from his head with another man standing over him with a hammer.

Officers took Rountree into custody without incident and located the hammer used in the alleged assault.

Rountree is charged with first-degree assault and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

