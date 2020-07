The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate tweeted.

