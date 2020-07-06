CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Officials say some states reopened too quickly | Debates turn emotional as schools decide future
Correction: US-Wisconsin-Voter ID story

Correction: US-Wisconsin-Voter ID story

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 4:55 PM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story June 29, 2020, about a federal appeals court panel ruling on a range of voting restrictions approved by Republicans, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the court had kept intact an option that allows people to vote without an ID if they show an affidavit saying they tried to obtain one. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked that option.

