Correction: US-Wisconsin-Voter ID story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story June 29, 2020, about a federal appeals court panel ruling on a range of voting restrictions approved by Republicans, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the court had kept intact an option that allows people to vote without an ID if they show an affidavit saying they tried to obtain one. The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked that option.

