AP Top U.S. News at 8:02 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

Europe fears complacency; virus hits ‘full speed’ in Africa

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Latino group launches $10M campaign to boost voter turnout

US economy may be stalling out as viral outbreak worsens

Takeaways: Paycheck Protection loans and the Catholic Church

Medical experts: Floyd’s speech didn’t mean he could breathe

Appeals court pauses lawsuit over Trump hotel profits

AP: After lobbying, Catholic Church won $1.4B in virus aid

Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

