AP Top U.S. News at 1:24 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 5, 2020, 12:00 AM

Across Sun Belt, hopes for economy give way to renewed fears

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

AMERICAN DIARY: July 4 hurts, until I remember my WWII uncle

As monuments fall, Confederate carving has size on its side

Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow

Michigan village starts flood recovery, awaits funds

1 of 2 protesters hit by car on closed Seattle highway dies

Californians celebrate July 4 with virtual parades, masks

