AP Top U.S. News at 1:24 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Across Sun Belt, hopes for economy give way to renewed fears Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders AMERICAN DIARY:…

Across Sun Belt, hopes for economy give way to renewed fears Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders AMERICAN DIARY: July 4 hurts, until I remember my WWII uncle As monuments fall, Confederate carving has size on its side Columbus statue toppled by Baltimore protesters In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion US holiday weekend adds to virus worries as case counts grow Michigan village starts flood recovery, awaits funds 1 of 2 protesters hit by car on closed Seattle highway dies Californians celebrate July 4 with virtual parades, masks Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.