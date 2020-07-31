CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. high school fall, winter sports postponed | Latest coronavirus test results and trends | Parenting in a pandemic
AP Top U.S. News at 9:54 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 31, 2020, 12:00 AM

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans

Students return to campus amid virus growth in some states

Change laws that shield police, Missouri prosecutor says

3 charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin scam

US officials seek limits on “habitat” for imperiled species

Midair collision kills state legislator, 6 others in Alaska

DC releases police footage from 2018 deaths of 3 Black men

Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off

Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search

