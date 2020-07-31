AP Top U.S. News at 9:54 p.m. EDT

Road trip? Quarantines mess with Americans’ travel plans
Students return to campus amid virus growth in some states
Change laws that shield police, Missouri prosecutor says
3 charged in massive Twitter hack, Bitcoin scam
US officials seek limits on “habitat” for imperiled species
Midair collision kills state legislator, 6 others in Alaska
DC releases police footage from 2018 deaths of 3 Black men
Rent’s due, again: Monthly anxieties deepen as aid falls off
Court overturns Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence
Marine vehicle deep under sea, complicating rescue search
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.