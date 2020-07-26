CORONAVIRUS NEWS: 27 states named in DC order | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
AP Top U.S. News at 10:32 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 26, 2020, 12:00 AM

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US

Colleges plan for virus testing, but strategies vary widely

South Texas drenched by cyclone amid surge in virus cases

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

Efforts underway in Alaska to remove statues of colonialists

Everywhere and nowhere: The many layers of ‘cancel culture’

Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished

Hurricane Douglas swirls ‘uncomfortably close’ to Hawaii

