AP Top U.S. News at 3:34 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 14, 2020, 12:00 AM

Supreme Court clears the way for executions of federal prisoners

Masks for kids? Schools confront the politics of reopening

What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?

As US grapples with virus, Florida hits record case increase

Florida reports largest, single-day increase in COVID cases

Fire ravages ship for 2nd day; sends acrid haze over city

Quarantine loopholes bring fresh efforts to fight outbreaks

Federal judge voids Georgia ‘heartbeat’ abortion restriction

Pence heads to Louisiana amid renewed surge in virus cases

California shuts bars, indoor dining and most gyms, churches

