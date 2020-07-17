Iowa drug kingpin who killed 5 people in 1993 to be executed
US official visits Portland, calls protesters ‘anarchists’
California salons say new closures threaten their survival
Georgia gov sues to end cities’ defiance on mask rules
Ill. woman who killed 5-year-old son begs judge for mercy
Judge delays deadline to free detained migrant children
Asylum rules test Trump’s legal skills to make new policy
Days grow long at nursing homes as virus lockdowns drag on
Baseless Wayfair child-trafficking theory spreads online
After 4 days, 2 explosions, Navy warship fire extinguished
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.