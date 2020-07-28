AP Top U.S. News at 10:45 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland States…

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland States resist mask rules as Midwest virus uptick stirs alarm Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications Virgin Galactic shows off passenger spaceship cabin interior On Portland’s streets: Anger, fear, and a fence that divides California Indian tribe gets back Big Sur ancestral lands Despite judge’s order, migrant kids remain in ICE custody Trump lawyers renew legal assault on tax records subpoena Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.