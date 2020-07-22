CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Trump gives coronavirus response update | Local coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 22, 2020, 12:00 AM

World virus cases near 15M; Trump says things will get worse

Silent spread of virus keeps scientists grasping for clues

Less momentum for Confederate statue removal in rural areas

US virus aid far off as EU digs deep to aid ailing economies

Ohio Dems want nuclear bailout law repealed as scandal grows

As restaurants endure economic losses, others feel pain, too

AP Exclusive: Migrant kids held in US hotels, then expelled

California surpasses New York state in confirmed virus cases

Cops: Shooting outside Chicago funeral home was gang-related

Telescope snaps family portrait of 2 planets around baby sun

