AP Top U.S. News at 8:31 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 12, 2020, 12:00 AM

Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states

Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse

Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate

Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California

As beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers

Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida

Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple

California couple agrees to guilty pleas in college scam

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down

