Q&A: US government not as prolific an executioner as states
Coronavirus deaths take a long-expected turn for the worse
Pandemic, racism compound worries about Black suicide rate
Fire destroys much of 249-year-old church in California
As beach towns open, businesses are short foreign workers
Disney World reopens as coronavirus cases surge in Florida
Police execute search warrant at home of gun-toting couple
California couple agrees to guilty pleas in college scam
Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas
Pistons’ onetime home, the Palace of Auburn Hills, torn down
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.