US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M Flashpoints emerge as lawmakers negotiate new virus aid Portland…

US labs buckle amid testing surge; world virus cases top 15M

Flashpoints emerge as lawmakers negotiate new virus aid

Portland mayor jeered as he tries to rally protesters

Silent spread of virus keeps scientists grasping for clues

Emigrants send dollars home to Mexico — and virus warnings

Civil rights trailblazer C.T. Vivian to be laid to rest

US wildlife agency rejects protections for rare fish species

Hurricane Douglas may bring strong winds, rain to Hawaii

Violence, protests, arrival of agents put Chicago on edge

Push to remove Confederate statues stalls in rural America

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.