AP Top U.S. News at 11:29 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

`Huge bummer’: July Fourth will test Americans’ discipline

Violence mars Portland protests, frustrates Black community

Move to rename ‘Bloody Sunday’ bridge has critics in Selma

White Mich. couple charged after gun pulled on Black family

Epstein cohort’s arrest becomes new test for plea deal

Cops fired over photos of chokehold used on Elijah McClain

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

Geofence warrants to be tested in Virginia bank robbery case

Epstein pal arrested, accused of luring girls for sex abuse

Supreme Court blocks curbside voting in Alabama

