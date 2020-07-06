CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Staff not required to be tested before Mount Rushmore event | How to travel during the pandemic
AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

Debates turn emotional as schools decide how and if to open

Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction

Gig workers face shifting roles, competition in pandemic

Prosecutors seek Friday court appearance for Epstein friend

Developers cancel long-delayed, $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline

Across Sun Belt, hopes for economy give way to renewed fears

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

Virus, Floyd death merge in brutal blow to Black well-being

‘Killed a baby:’ 8-year-old girl killed in Atlanta shooting

AMERICAN DIARY: July 4 hurts, until I remember my WWII uncle

