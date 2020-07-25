Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states
Judge denies Oregon push to limit US agents during arrests
Black activists: Portland’s focus on feds only aids message
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again
Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane
Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket
US sued over expulsion of migrant children detained in hotel
Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice
Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order
A coronavirus hot spot, South Texas braces for Hanna’s rain
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.