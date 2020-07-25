CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC order starts Monday on travel from 'high-risk areas' | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 12:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states

Judge denies Oregon push to limit US agents during arrests

Black activists: Portland’s focus on feds only aids message

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again

Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane

Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket

US sued over expulsion of migrant children detained in hotel

Segregation, King meeting set Lewis on quest for justice

Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order

A coronavirus hot spot, South Texas braces for Hanna’s rain

