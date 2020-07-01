AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Cases spike in Sunbelt, other states back off on reopening Stonewall Jackson removed from Richmond's Monument Avenue LAPD funding slashed by $150M, reducing number of officers Video: Florida police laugh about shooting rubber bullets Movement for Black Lives plans virtual national convention Seattle police forcibly clear 'lawless' protest zone Citing racial bias, San Francisco will end mug shots release Appeals court lifts restraint against Trump book publisher Urban-rural divide on display in Oklahoma's primary election Judge deals setback to key Trump policy limiting asylum