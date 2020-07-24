AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states
Judge denies Oregon push to limit US agents during arrests
Black activists: Portland’s focus on feds only aids message
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again
Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane
Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket
US sued over expulsion of migrant children detained in hotel
Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order
A coronavirus hot spot, South Texas braces for Hanna’s rain
DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots
