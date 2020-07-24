AP Top U.S. News at 11:44 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Extra unemployment aid expires as virus threatens new states Judge denies Oregon push to limit US agents during arrests Black activists: Portland’s focus on feds only aids message Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again Hanna expected to hit southern Texas coast as a hurricane Lawyer: All new DACA applications put in ‘pending’ bucket US sued over expulsion of migrant children detained in hotel Hundreds of Texas bar owners pledge defiance to Abbott order A coronavirus hot spot, South Texas braces for Hanna’s rain DC orders two-week quarantine for travelers from hotspots Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.