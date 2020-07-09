AP Top U.S. News at 11:19 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices Europe fears complacency; virus hits ‘full speed’ in Africa Latino group…

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices Europe fears complacency; virus hits ‘full speed’ in Africa Latino group launches $10M campaign to boost voter turnout US economy may be stalling out as viral outbreak worsens Medical experts: Floyd’s speech didn’t mean he could breathe Appeals court pauses lawsuit over Trump hotel profits Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries Ready to return, 4,000 Atlantic City casino workers told no Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.