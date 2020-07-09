CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
AP Top U.S. News at 11:19 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 9, 2020, 12:00 AM

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

Europe fears complacency; virus hits ‘full speed’ in Africa

Latino group launches $10M campaign to boost voter turnout

US economy may be stalling out as viral outbreak worsens

Medical experts: Floyd’s speech didn’t mean he could breathe

Appeals court pauses lawsuit over Trump hotel profits

Worker advocates file meat plants discrimination complaint

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen back in federal prison

Virus causes uncertainty for state lotteries

Ready to return, 4,000 Atlantic City casino workers told no

