AP Top U.S. News at 11:59 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 12:00 AM

Window into virus surge: Death, recovery at Houston hospital

Health panel may open lung cancer screening to more smokers

NASA adds more safety fixes for Boeing’s crew capsule

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Richmond removes statue of Confederate Gen. J.E.B. Stuart

Video shows facility staff restraining Black teen who died

Movement for Black Lives seeks sweeping legislative changes

At least 8 Mississippi lawmakers test positive for COVID-19

How risky is dining out during the COVID-19 pandemic?

White woman charged after racist Central Park confrontation

