AP Top U.S. News at 11:20 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 30, 2020, 12:00 AM

Protesters vary as much as their arrests, AP analysis shows

2nd US virus surge hits plateau, but few experts celebrate

Prosecutor: No charges for officer in Michael Brown’s death

Former GOP presidential hopeful Herman Cain dies of COVID-19

Wisconsin governor orders masks statewide amid virus surge

Police: Suspect shoots 3 Chicago officers who then shoot him

Slaying at US judge’s home raises concern about cyberthreats

Zoo officials apologize for display of African man in 1906

Trump says he’ll help with funeral costs for slain soldier

‘On our way to Mars’: NASA rover will look for signs of life

