AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 27, 2020, 12:00 AM

On Portland’s streets: Anger, fear, and a fence that divides

Police and protesters clash in violent weekend across the US

Colleges plan for virus testing, but strategies vary widely

South Texas drenched by cyclone amid surge in virus cases

Some US police resist enforcing coronavirus mask mandates

Portland protesters breach fence around federal courthouse

Police declare riot at Seattle protests, make arrests

Efforts underway in Alaska to remove statues of colonialists

Everywhere and nowhere: The many layers of ‘cancel culture’

Women reflect on sexist slur that often goes unpunished

