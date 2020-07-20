AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes Federal agents, local…

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills AP says it will capitalize Black but not white To survive financial storm of virus, states turn to Congress Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’ Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting at protest St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.