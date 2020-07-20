CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Extreme heat causes changes to local testing sites | Local coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 20, 2020, 12:00 AM

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike

Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes

Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon

Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital

First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills

AP says it will capitalize Black but not white

To survive financial storm of virus, states turn to Congress

Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’

Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting at protest

St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest

