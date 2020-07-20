AP Top U.S. News at 11:09 p.m. EDT

Workers protest racial inequality on day of national strike
Wrangling over virus relief persists despite high stakes
Federal agents, local streets: A ‘red flag’ in Oregon
Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital
First COVID-19, now mosquitoes: Bracing for bug-borne ills
AP says it will capitalize Black but not white
To survive financial storm of virus, states turn to Congress
Navy vet beaten by federal agents: ‘They came out to fight’
Detroit officer charged in rubber pellet shooting at protest
St. Louis couple charged for pulling, waving guns at protest
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.