AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers How the…

Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis Rights activists, political leaders mourn Rep. John Lewis Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases How the coronavirus spread through one immigration facility Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.