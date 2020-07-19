CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fall school plans | Smithsonian to reopen zoo, Udvar-Hazy Center | MCM weekend to be online-only | Local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:49 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 19, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Man killed, 8 others wounded in shooting in nation’s capital

As pandemic surges, election officials seek poll workers

How the Black Lives Matter generation remembers John Lewis

Rights activists, political leaders mourn Rep. John Lewis

Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans

Son of US District Judge Esther Salas killed, husband shot

Workers turn into amateur sleuths to track virus cases

How the coronavirus spread through one immigration facility

Most young virus cases in Texas county diagnosed this month

House leaders ‘alarmed’ federal officers policing protests

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up