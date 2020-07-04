FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs on flyovers & fireworks | DC-area celebrations | Metro's July Fourth service | Beach Weather | More News
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 4, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Across Sun Belt, hopes for economy give way to renewed fears

Governors stress ‘personal responsibility’ over virus orders

AMERICAN DIARY: July 4 hurts, until I remember my WWII uncle

As monuments fall, Confederate carving has size on its side

In troubled times: Independence Day in a land of confusion

Michigan village starts flood recovery, awaits funds

Police: 2 women hit by car on Seattle highway amid protests

Mississippi could drop Jim Crow-era statewide voting process

`Huge bummer’: July Fourth will test Americans’ discipline

Amazon homeless shelter boosts unique program for sick kids

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up