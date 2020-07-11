CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA | Md. man helps feed neighbors during pandemic | Start of FCPS school year delayed
AP Top U.S. News at 1:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

Foreign students weigh studying in person vs. losing visas

Florida’s curve no longer flat amid new surge of virus cases

US appeals to proceed with 1st federal execution in 17 years

Lawyer: Over 150 Minneapolis officers seeking disability

Schools or bars? Opening classrooms may mean hard choices

California couple agrees to guilty pleas in college scam

Shipbuilder files complaint over union threats during strike

Europe fears complacency; virus hits ‘full speed’ in Africa

Ex-Trump fixer Cohen returned to prison where sentence began

Border authorities use pandemic powers to expel immigrants

