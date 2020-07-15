CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Northern Va. cases down; Tidewater region sees uptick | Charles Co. school year to start online | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
AP Top U.S. News at 2:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 15, 2020, 12:00 AM

Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon

Masks for kids? Schools confront the politics of reopening

What is contact tracing, and how does it work with COVID-19?

Profile of a killer: Unraveling the deadly new coronavirus

Democrat Gideon wins primary, will face GOP Sen Collins

News outlets seek to unseal files on Saints owner Tom Benson

Maxwell denied bail on Epstein-related sex abuse charges

First COVID-19 vaccine tested in US poised for final testing

ViacomCBS drops Nick Cannon, cites ‘anti-Semitic’ comments

Care home refused free tests. Now, nearly everyone has virus

