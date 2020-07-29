CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some leveling off in US cases, but few experts celebrate | DCPS to have all-virtual start | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:14 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 29, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Misinformation on coronavirus is proving highly contagious

US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby

Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van

Federal court to review ‘protest bans’ in Portland arrests

Tropical Storm Isaias forms in Atlantic; the earliest “I-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season

Group alleges greyhounds being trained with live rabbits

Execution set for sole Native American on federal death row

Finance firm founder gets 6 months in college bribery scam

Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire

Storm causes erosion at Trump backers’ private border wall

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up