AP Top U.S. News at 11:14 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Misinformation on coronavirus is proving highly contagious US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby Outrage…

Misinformation on coronavirus is proving highly contagious US agents to pull back in Portland but will stay on standby Outrage after NYPD hustles protester into unmarked van Federal court to review ‘protest bans’ in Portland arrests Tropical Storm Isaias forms in Atlantic; the earliest “I-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season Group alleges greyhounds being trained with live rabbits Execution set for sole Native American on federal death row Finance firm founder gets 6 months in college bribery scam Train derails on Arizona bridge that collapses, catches fire Storm causes erosion at Trump backers’ private border wall Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.