CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Anne Arundel Co. restrictions on Friday | Fall school plans | Local coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP source: MLB and…

AP source: MLB and players’ union agree to 16-team playoffs for 2020, pending MLB owners’ approval

The Associated Press

July 23, 2020, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: MLB and players’ union agree to 16-team playoffs for 2020, pending MLB owners’ approval.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

MLB News | National News | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up