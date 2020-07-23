NEW YORK (AP) — AP source: MLB and players’ union agree to 16-team playoffs for 2020, pending MLB owners’ approval.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
July 23, 2020, 4:43 PM
