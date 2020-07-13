CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va. | 'No return to normal,' WHO warns | DC heightens testing efforts
Additional charges for jailed white nationalist

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 7:50 PM

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A leading white nationalist has been indicted on additional charges related to a dispute he was having last year with an unidentified person on a messaging app.

Christopher Cantwell, a New Hampshire resident who rose to prominence in 2017 after a violent rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, has remained in federal custody since he pleaded not guilty to using the Telegram messaging app last year to threaten to rape the wife of the person he was having a dispute with and expose their personal information on the internet.

His lawyer, Jeff Levin, had no comment on the additional charges.

