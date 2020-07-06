CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Latest COVID-19 numbers in DC, MD, VA | Staff not required to be tested before Mount Rushmore event | How to travel during the pandemic
6-year-old boy fatally shot in San Francisco neighborhood

The Associated Press

July 5, 2020, 7:37 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a San Francisco shooting that left another person wounded, police said Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found the child suffering from a gunshot wound late Saturday in the Bayview neighborhood, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The young victim was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the newspaper said.

A second male victim, whose age was not released, was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that police described as non-life-threatening.

There have been no arrests and there is no suspect description.

