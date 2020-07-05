FOURTH OF JULY: FAQs on flyovers & fireworks | DC-area celebrations | Metro's July Fourth service | Beach Weather | More News
5 killed, 3 injured in North Carolina highway crash

The Associated Press

July 3, 2020, 9:18 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Five people were killed and at least three others seriously injured after a highway crash in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Friday evening.

Emergency medical officials said the crash happened on Interstate 485 in north Charlotte, news outlets reported.

Officials did not immediately release the identity of the victims or say how the crash happened.

