3 states added to NJ’s quarantine; MVC reopens to long lines

The Associated Press

July 7, 2020, 4:27 PM

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says visitors from three more states must quarantine for two weeks under an advisory aimed at travelers from COVID-19 hotspots.

Residents from neighboring Delaware as well as Kansas and Oklahoma should self-quarantine for 14 days if visiting New Jersey, according to the governor.

The new states bring the total to 19. The advisory covers states with a positive test rate above 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average, or states with a 10% or higher positivity rate over the same period.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicle Commission branches opened to long lines and a slew of unsatisfied customers.

