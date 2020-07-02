CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths begin to rise as new cases surge | DC United vs. Toronto FC postponed due to possible virus cases | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
Home » National News » 2nd person of interest…

2nd person of interest announced in death of 8-year-old girl

The Associated Press

July 13, 2020, 12:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATLANTA (AP) — Images of a second person of interest in the fatal shooting of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta were released late Sunday as police searched for at least two shooters believed to be responsible for her death.

Authorities were also offering a $20,000 reward for information in the shooting death of Secoriea Turner. She was shot and killed July 4th while riding in a car with her mother and another adult. The shooting happened near the Wendy’s where a Black man, Rayshard Brooks, 27, was killed by a white police officer June 12.

The second person of interest is seen with a large rifle strapped to his body and a black crossbody bag over his shoulder. Atlanta police had released a short video last week of the first person of interest, who is also seen carrying a rifle near where Secoriea was shot.

A private, invitation-only funeral for Secoriea was planned for Wednesday. A representative for Tyler Perry said the filmmaker and actor has offered to pay for the service. Perry also offered to pay for Brooks’ funeral.

A public viewing is to be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up