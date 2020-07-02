2 New Jersey men charged in $10M bank fraud scheme

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two New Jersey men have been charged in Maryland with participating in a bank fraud scheme that…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two New Jersey men have been charged in Maryland with participating in a bank fraud scheme that led to more than $10 million in losses from hundreds of credit and debit card transactions.

Federal prosecutors in Baltimore said the fraud involved 76 businesses, including two associated with 67-year-old Dogar Singh and 36-year-old Rehan Afridi.

Singh and Afridi were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a criminal complaint that was unsealed when they made their initial court appearances on Monday in New Jersey.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Goodman agreed to release them while they await trial.

