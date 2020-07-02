CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Doctor warns virus may trigger onset of Type 1 diabetes in kids | Montgomery Co. to detail back-to-school plans | Latest COVID-19 data in DC, MD, VA
Home » National News » 2 New Jersey men…

2 New Jersey men charged in $10M bank fraud scheme

The Associated Press

July 6, 2020, 5:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Two New Jersey men have been charged in Maryland with participating in a bank fraud scheme that led to more than $10 million in losses from hundreds of credit and debit card transactions.

Federal prosecutors in Baltimore said the fraud involved 76 businesses, including two associated with 67-year-old Dogar Singh and 36-year-old Rehan Afridi.

Singh and Afridi were charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud in a criminal complaint that was unsealed when they made their initial court appearances on Monday in New Jersey.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Lois Goodman agreed to release them while they await trial.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | National News

Tags:

new jersey

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up