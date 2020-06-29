Warrant: College student accused in killings ‘just flipped’

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A newly released arrest warrant says a University of Connecticut student charged with killing two people…

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A newly released arrest warrant says a University of Connecticut student charged with killing two people and seriously injuring a third told a witness “he just flipped” when he fatally slashed the first victim and he was remorseful.

Connecticut State Police on Monday released the warrant charging 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia with murder and other crimes in connection with the sword attack in Willington on May 22.

A 62-year-old man was killed and another injured. Manfredonia also is expected to be charged with murder in a fatal shooting in Derby.

He was caught in Maryland after a six-day police search.

